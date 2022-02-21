Eight-storey building being constructed at LHC Multan Bench: LHC CJ

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Sunday said that eight-storey building was being constructed to resolve issues of the staff and legal fraternity. He said this while talking to a delegation of Law Branch, led by additional advocate general Shiekh Jamshed Hayat and Chairman Drug Court Muhammad Naveed Rana. The chief justice observed that he was well aware of the problems of law branch. He informed that eight-storey building, at site of the old Highways Building. Law Branch will have a complete portion in the building, maintained Ameer Bhatti. The work to demolish old building of Highways Department was heading forward with rapid pace. The new building will have park facility too. It will also help reduce burden of traffic at road. About residences for staff of High Court, the CJ stated that residences for the staff of High Court would also be constructed at New Judicial Complex. On this occasion, Senior Judge Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi, Justice Muhammad Amjid Rafique and many other officers were also present.













