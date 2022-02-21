World must take notice of Indian war crimes in IIOJK: Sultan

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Sunday said that India was not only committing brutal atrocities against people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir but it was remorselessly engaged in conspiracies intended to change the disputed territory’s demography by settling outsiders.

Barrister Chaudhary expressed these views while addressing a luncheon hosted by former Nazim Raja Tariq Mahmood in his honour, AJK President’s camp office said here.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, former Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Raja Sajid and others were also present on the occasion.

In his address, he said that there was a dire need to expose the Indian government’s nefarious designs at international level. In light of the decisions taken at All Parties Kashmir Conference last month, he said, a Kashmir rally was being organized on February 24 from National Press Club Islamabad to D-Chowk to bring focus on the Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir. He said that the global community must come forward in a big way to help-stop bloodshed in the IIOJK and play its role in holding the government of India accountable for war crimes its forces have been committing in the restive region.

“We will utilize all our energies to raise the issue of Kashmir at international level,” he said, adding that given the precarious situation in the region the leadership of Azad Kashmir have a great responsibility to highlight war crimes being committed by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.