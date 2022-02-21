Haleem appeals to SHC CJ to take notice of students’ harassment

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh while criticizing the Sindh government for its inability in maintaining law and order and rising incidents of harassment and violence against women in the province appealed Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) to take notice of the alarming situation.

He said the PTI will start Haqooq-e-Sindh march on February 26 from Ghotki to Karachi for exposing PPP governments anti-people policies and practices and for ensuring basic rights and facilities to people of Sindh.

He expressed the views while talking to media persons and addressing the PTI workers during one-day visit of Thatto, Sujjawal, Khoski, Gollarchi, Badin, Naukot and Mithi along with other PTI leaders.

Haleem Adil Sheikh during visit to Sujjawal reached at home of Almas Bhan- a victim of harassment and violence at Sindh University- and expressed solidarity with Almas Bhan and her family and assured them every possible assistance.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while media persons said that Almas Bhan after the incident had to abandon her education due to fear while police had not taken any action. The administration announced an inquiry into the matter while no progress has been made so far, he said adding that parents of victims have reservations with regard to the inquiry as well.

Haleem Adil said lives and honour of our daughters were not safe in universities as DNA report of Namarta Kumari and Nousheen Shah pointed out links between killing of both the students but PPP government was trying to disguise the murders as cases of suicide. He also appealed the SHC Chief Justice to take sou moto notice of the rising incidents of violence and harassment of female students in universities of the province.

The victim Almas Bhan and her father Abbas Ali Bhan informed about details of the incident and demanded action against the culprits involved in act of harassment and violence against the Almas Bhan a Sociology department student. “The lives of citizens and honour of daughters were not safe in Sindh, 5 persons of Bhand community were murdered, children were dying in Thar, students were not getting text books in schools and medicines were unavailable in hospitals,” he observed and said PPP while neglecting all the issues of Sindh is planning a long march to Islamabad.

“To expose the real face of PPP who had deprived people of Sindh from all the rights and basic facilities, PTI will hold a march from February 26,” Haleem Adil said, and added, “We are fighting battle for rights of people of the province so we have named the march as ‘Haqooq-e-Sindh March’ and citizens of Sindh who wanted to get rid of thieves and robbers of PPP must join our hands.”

He said federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer, Ali Zaidi and other leaders of PTI will lead the Haqooq-e-Sindh March.

The opposition leader, later speaking to media persons at Insaf House Badin, said that all the opposition parties have joined their hands against PTI but their attempts for in house or out of the house change will fail. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not only complete this term but he will also form the next government in Pakistan as PTI was the only party striving for rights of Pakistanis and relief to masses while PML-N and PPP both have looted Pakistan mercilessly and billions were credited in accounts of peon of Sharif family.

Haleem Adil Sheikh censured Sindh government for its failure in maintaining law and order in the province and said that neither lives and properties of citizens nor honour of daughters were safe and ‘Zardars’ were killing people. The people of Sindh will make Zardari and company accountable for their crimes, he said.

“Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah who is also Home Minister of Sindh has completely failed and people were left at mercy of criminals,” Haleem Adil said, adding that police was engaged in land grabbing and sell of drugs, gutka and Mawa while 14 people had lost lives in Karachi in one and a half month, thousands of cars and motorcycles have been snatched or stolen.

He added that tragic incident of Naukot took place and police played no role for protection of two girls.