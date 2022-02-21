Erdogan to raise security in DRC visit

Security and economic issues will be at the heart of the official visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who visits the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, the Congolese presidency said. President Felix Tshisekedi is due to meet with his Turkish counterpart, who will be backed by “a strong delegation” of government members and businessmen from Turkey, said a press release from the Congolese presidency. Erdogan’s African tour, from February 20 to 23, will move on to Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.His two-day DRC trip is intended to help Ankara and Kinshasa to strengthen cooperation in the political, economic and security fields, the presidency added. It “follows the bilateral meetings held between the two heads of state” in September in Ankara and December in Istanbul. Last September, Tshisekedi paid an official visit to Ankara and then travelled to Istanbul in December where he took part in a Turkey-Africa summit. Relations between Ankara and Kinshasa have been good for several years and the volume of Turkish investments in the DRC continues to grow.Bilateral trade between the two amounts to about 40 million dollars but Turkey is seeking to strengthen its presence in Africa. Since 2003, the volume of its trade with the continent has increased from two billion dollars to at least 25 billion dollars.













