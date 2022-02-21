Bitcoin staggers to $38,161 as cryptos plummet

The cryptocurrency market continued going down on Sunday as fears of a possible Ukraine invasion by Russia weighed on risk assets. As of 1420 hours GMT, the market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies shed 3.8 percent to reach $1.82 trillion. The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price shed 4.52 percent to reach $38,161. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $722 billion. Bitcoin shed 9.4 percent during the last seven days.

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, shed 4.34 percent to reach $2,618. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $308 billion. Ether has shed 9.7 percent of its value over the last seven days.

Similarly, XRP price went 4.52 percent down to reach $0.785. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $78.5 billion with this decrease. XRP has shed 4 percent during the last seven days. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price decreased by 6.26 percent to reach $0.927. Its market capitalisation has reached $30.5 billion with this decrease. ADA shed 11.6 percent in the past seven days.

Following suit, Dogecoin (DOGE) price slipped 3.82 percent to reach $0.136. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $18 billion. DOGE has shed 4.9 percent during the last seven days.