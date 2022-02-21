Giving ink to reality

The young writers of Pakistan are gradually exploring their life and society through poetry. It brings to fore the intensity of thoughts they have accumulated in their minds that needs to be vented out.

Poetry gives that opportunity for writers to – subtly and at times openly – express their intrinsic thoughts and discuss the connection or the disconnection they have with themselves or society. Fatima Furqan – a budding young writer – enters into the realm of poetry and rhyme as she tries to find meaning to her emotions and feelings. Her debut book, Known Strangers, is a small but heartfelt collection of poetry and prose. Spread across five sections, the first four are poems while the fifth is a collection of prose.

Fatima expresses in the poem, Real Self, the cost of conforming to the ways of society. She writes, “I once breathed colors/Now I paint black and white only/By the burden of living up to standards/Of the society, we walk in.”

What a profound thought indeed. Our social consciousness has compelled people of all ages – especially the youth – to adopt the ways of society and become akin to others. In this struggle, while the individuals lose their identity, they also become shallow. In the poem, Hollow Shell, she expresses the malice of society. She writes, “I am flawed/And numbed by the cruelty of this world/Don’t try to put my pieces together/It may make you bleed/I endure pain no one sees.”

She also talks about lost love in simple yet a reflective manner. In her poem, Wish Granted, she writes, “Is this what you seek/Forgiveness from me?/You are only a piece of past/We don’t have to cross paths.” In the poem, Prevention, Fatima motivates the readers to not let their lives be governed or suppressed by their past. She writes, “Don’t let the demons from your past/Ruin your future./Don’t let your dreams/Be ruled by nightmares./Don’t let a bad phase/Define your life./ She rightly talks about the uneasiness we feel when something bad happens to us. We tend to signify this life’s episode and do not come out of it, leading us not to put our focus on our life ahead.

In one piece of prose, Fatima uses her ingenuity and expression to create parallels between a human and the moon. She uses the stages of the moon to show the growth of a human. She writes, “How from a hair-like crescent it turns full. Effortless it may seem but it isn’t, it takes time and patience. It’s surely just a piece of rock, far far away yet so close.”

We, humans, have a longing to be at a place where we live in peace. We dream of going to a place far from reality. In one piece of prose, Fatima talks about being a daydreamer. She writes, “I’m a daydreamer who dreams of a world far beyond our reach. A land of peace where the milky way is a staircase to the opera of sun and moon.”

