The amazing upside-down house with a topsy-turvy car in the driveway that’s drawing in tourists in Colombia

Tourists are head over heels for this new attraction. An upside-down two-storey house, complete with a red topsy-turvy car parked in the driveway, has been built in the Colombian town of Guatavita, a short distance from the capital of Bogota.

Inside the house, known as Casa Loca, visitors walk on ceilings where floors would normally be, while furniture is positioned above them.

The imaginative property was designed by its Austrian owner, Fritz Schall, who lives in Colombia with his family.

Schall said: ‘Everyone looked at me like I was mad, they didn’t believe what I was saying. I said, “I’m going to make an upside-down house,” and they told me, “Ok sir, sure, go for it.”‘

Inspiration for building the house came from a trip to Schall’s native Austria with his grandchildren in 2015, where they saw a similar house.

Though the coronavirus pandemic made building the house a little difficult, it was finally finished at the start of this year, Schall explained.

‘The pandemic slowed us down a bit, but it’s done now,’ he said.

For visitors weary of the pandemic and measures including lockdowns and restrictions on movements, the house, which opened to the public in January, offers light relief.

‘We’ve come from a pandemic, we’ve emerged from a lockdown, so this helps people have a moment of relaxation,’ one visitor, named Lina Gutierrez, said.

Upside-down houses have popped up all over the globe in recent years. The first, known as the ‘Upside-Down House of Trassenheide’, was built in Germany in 2008.

Today, there are several in the UK. The first launched in Bournemouth in November 2018, and further attractions have since opened in Milton Keynes, Bristol, Brighton and beyond.

And not all upside-down buildings are houses – there’s an upside-down church in Vancouver, while Wisconsin is home to an upended model of the White House.