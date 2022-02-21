Why Suffolk is to die for!

There is no county in Britain quite like Suffolk. Bypassed by the major motorways, it offers great swathes of land and sea that are almost empty. The lack of hills, the huge skies and, on occasions, a chill wind blowing all the way from Siberia can give a sense of desolation but, at the same time, there are castles and churches, pink cottages and sparkling rivers. Suffolk has inspired my writing for more than 30 years. From my office, I look out onto a landscape that changes every 20 minutes with endlessly dramatic cloud formations and astonishing sunsets. This is an area with its own peculiar history. In front of me is Orford Ness, a shingle spit that’s ten miles long and was used as a top secret military research station during the war. Several buildings remain, including the ‘pagodas’ where parts of the nuclear bomb were supposedly tested.













