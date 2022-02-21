Alizeh Shah leaves fans spellbound with her major weight transformation

Showbiz star Alizeh Shah has shared insights into the new version of her beauty as her massive transformation has become the talk of the town.

The diva who entered the industry as a child artist has time and again been prone to hate but her admirers have always adored her to the core.

Alizeh Shah looks drop dead gorgeous in her recent pictures as it seems that she has lost a lot of weight.

As her stunning pictures have been doing rounds on the internet her fans cannot stop but stare at her.

From short to long hair, full to backless outfits the Ehd-e-Wafa starlet has reached heights of fame and made many fall in love with her on the way.