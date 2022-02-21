Adele sets fire to Rich Paul breakup speculation with an Instagram message

Rumor has it that Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, are on the rocks and the singer simply isn’t having it.?Despite recent speculation that the two have hit a snag in their months-long romance-amid rumors that she also had to pull the plug on performing at the BRIT Awards next week-the 33-year-old Grammy winner set the record straight on all the hearsay in a cheeky Instagram post. ?”Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week,” she captioned a candid photo of herself laughing on Feb. 1. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.” ?As expected, Adele’s latest not-so-subtle message has fans rolling in the deep parts of their happiness for the singer. One fan wrote, “Tell ’em Adele!” With another commenting, “STOP I’M SO HAPPY RN [right now].” A third follower added, “YASSS QUEEN.”

The latest confirmation of her return to the stage comes just weeks after she announced that she had to postpone her anticipated Las Vegas residency.

“Listen, I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she explained in a video on Jan. 20, one day before the concert series was set to begin. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

Adele also told her fans that she was “so upset” and “really embarrassed,” while explaining that half of her team has COVID-19. “It’s been impossible to finish the show,” she said tearfully. “I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time.” ?But, as Adele confirmed herself, the show must go on-starting with the BRIT Awards on Feb. 8. And we already know of one special fan ready to be by her side, sending his love, of course.