Julia Fox sets the record straight on Drake dating rumours

Julia Fox is shutting down a recent report that alleged she and Drake had a secret. Okay, perhaps Drake used to call Julia Fox on her cell phone-but she swears it wasn’t that deep.

On the Feb. 4 episode of her and Niki Takesh’s Forbidden Fruits podcast, the actress addressed a Page Six report that alleged she and the rapper had a “secret romance” before she started dating Kanye “Ye” West. “He’s a great guy and a gentleman and that was it,” the Uncut Gems star insisted. “Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn’t say that we were dating.”

Not that she thought Ye would be in his feelings about the situation. While he and Drake had some beef in the past, “I feel like they’ve squashed their issues,” Julia continued, later adding, “Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I’m just an honest person, I guess.”

And besides, as Julia put it about her hangout with Drake, “That was fully 2020, like, two years ago.”

And 2022 has definitely been the year of Ye. After Julia and the musician met in Miami on New Year’s Eve and formed an “instant connection,” as she put it to Interview, they decided to see where things could go with an over-the-top New York City date complete with a viewing of Slave Play, dinner at Carbone and a surprise suite full of clothes that she called “a real Cinderella moment.”

Since then, the fairytale has continued-mostly recently with an NYC birthday celebration that saw Ye gift the 32-year-old with a Birkin bag, a source said.

“Kanye is really into Julia and they have been inseparable recently,” a source close to the 44-year-old Grammy winner told E! News. “When they are not together in person, they are communicating all day. He is really enjoying her company and likes her spirit. Kanye thinks Julia brings out his creativity and loves having her around. He has expressed he loves her vibe.”

And it looks like Julia is loving their time together, too. “You know, I’m so used to being f–ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ she told Interview last month. “But he always does.”

While Julia said in a Jan. 15 episode of Forbidden Fruits that she and Ye, who is in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, don’t have any labels or expectations, she noted they have “such a Gemini-Aquarius-like connection.”

“What’s really exciting about him is that, like, any idea can become a reality,” Julia added. “Anything is possible. Any dream is possible. And I love that. And he’s just such a doer. He’s like, ‘Do it now,’ you know? Like, ‘Don’t wait.'”

And even if fans didn’t see their whirlwind romance coming, Julia told her listeners that “all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me and been like, ‘Oh my God, this makes so much sense.'”

She’s also shut down speculation that she has ulterior motives. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,'” she said during the Jan. 13 episode of Forbidden Fruits, “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.” As she later put it, “I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than, like, eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”