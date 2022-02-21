Gigi shares rare photo of Khai and proves she’s already a mini fashionista

It looks like Gigi Hadid’s 17-month-old daughter Khai has already inherited her mom’s love of fashion.?In a series of Instagram photos captioned, “recents :),” the model, 26, shared an adorable pic of her little one-whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik-rocking a denim jacket that boasted her name across the back along with a pair of checkered denim jeans to match. And fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet snapshot. “Stopppp not Khai’s baggy jean silhouette,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “It’s givinggggg!” Another added, “Oh gosh freaking out over Khai’s outfit it’s so adorable!!”?Usually, Gigi keeps her baby girl out of the spotlight and has only shared a handful of images of Khai with her more than 72 million followers. Last July, she penned an open letter to the paparazzi in hopes that they would respect her daughter’s privacy and keep her out of the media.

“To the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media,” she wrote in a letter shared to Twitter. “Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”

Noting “it would mean the world to us” if they blurred Khai’s face out of any images, Gigi added, “I know it’s an extra effort, but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.”