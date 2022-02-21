Rihanna recalls keeping her pregnancy a secret from her friends

Rihanna worked, worked, worked, worked, worked, worked extra hard to keep her pregnancy a secret, even from those close to her. Following weeks of speculation from fans, the 33-year-old singer and fashion designer confirmed via media photos on Jan. 31 that she and partner A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby. Speaking to E!’s Justin Sylvester at a Feb. 11 event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands (available at Sephora and fentybeauty.com), Rihanna recalled how “hard” it was to keep her pregnancy under wraps.

“It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they’re around me, they know my habits,” she said. “They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”

Rihanna also spoke about how she felt after learning she was pregnant. Like many expectant moms in their first trimester, the star was cautious and reluctant to celebrate.

“When I first found out, it’s not real, you know? I was like, ‘This is not for real, right?'” she said. “And then, it was and it’s almost like you don’t want to get too excited too soon because it’s great news, but you…want to see that it’s going to see its way through. And I’m so glad that we’re this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone.”

The proud dad-to-be, 33, joined Rihanna at the bash and could barely keep his hands off as she walked her first red carpet since confirming her pregnancy.