Nick Cannon begs for Mariah Carey’s love in new song ‘Alone’

Nick Cannon will always have endless love for his ex-wife Mariah Carey. And on Valentine’s Day, The Masked Singer host dropped his new track “Alone” that’s described as an ode to the five-time Grammy winner (ICYMI, the two, who share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, split in 2014). “This is the gospel of my broken soul,” Cannon said in a press release, “this is as raw as it gets.” After opening with a sample from Carey’s 1990 hit “Love Takes Time,” Cannon begins to bare all through his gut-wrenching lyrics. “First off, Imma say I ain’t got nothin’ but love for ya,” he sings. “Imma stay away, I ain’t tyrin’ to f–k it up for ya / Imma keep my distance, stay in my lane / Cause I know you got a man, it’s a little too late.” But frankly put, being without her sucks. “I’d been lyin’ / I say I’m cool when I know I miss it,” Cannon belts out. “I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at.”













