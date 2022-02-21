Islamabad qualify for play-offs despite suffering defeat against Multan

LAHORE: Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by six wickets in their Pakistan Super league VII match at Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday night. Defending champions Multan finished the double-league round-robin stage with a staggering nine wins out of 10 matches. Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan slow innings ensured that their opponents make it to the playoffs. Chasing 106-run victory target, Multan raced home (111) for the loss of four wickets. Multan needed one player to stand till the end, as the pitch was difficult to bat on, and their skipper Rizwan stayed till the end to complete the chase. Multan lost Shan Masood (4) and Amir Azmat (4) in the third over in the space of four balls. While Kushdil Shah also went cheaply for two runs in the fifth over. In the eighth over Tim David also went to the pavilion putting Multan at 43-4. However, Rizwan dug in deep with David Willey to take Multan past the finishing line in 17.2 overs. Rizwan ended the innings with a six and remained not out on 51 while Willey also remained unbeaten with his 28 runs. For Islamabad, Liam Dawson picked three wickets while Zahid Mahmood took one.

Going in the match Islamabad needed to win the game if they wanted to make it to the playoffs easily. However, Quetta Gladiators win over Karachi Kings by 23 runs in the first match of the day had tipped the odds in Islamabad’s favour. The Asif Ali-led side needed to ensure that Multan do not reach the target in 3.5 overs, which they completed. Earlier, a fine bowling by the Multan bowlers restricted Islamabad at 105 runs for the loss of seven wickets. For Multan, Imran Tahir and Asif Afridi claimed two wickets each. David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tim David took one wicket apiece.

Brief scores:

Islamabad United 105 for 7, 20 overs (Muhammad Musa 26 not out, Liam Dawson 22; Imran Tahir 2-8, Asif Afridi 2-21) vs Multan Sultans 111 for 4, 17.2 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 51 not out, David Willey 28; Liam Dawson 3-16).