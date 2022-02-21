Amir Khan considering retirement after crushing defeat

LONDON: British boxer Amir Khan suggested that he is considering retirement from the sport after suffering a comprehensive defeat with a sixth-round technical knockout at the hands of Kell Brook on Saturday night. The 35-year-old Khan was outclassed by compatriot Brook from start to finish and looked to be in dire straits before the referee stepped in to save him from any more punishment. Brook had courted a showdown against an opponent he has come to despise for several years only to be constantly rebuffed, but after being given an opportunity, he grasped it with both hands in the 149-pound catchweight bout at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Khan, fighting at the venue where he first won a world title in 2009, only showed flashes of the form that saw him become a unified light-welterweight champion more than a decade ago as his fellow countryman claimed the bragging rights. He said he was hoping to spend more time with his family. “It’s something to think about, definitely,” Khan told reporters when he was asked about a potential retirement. “I’ve always said I never want boxing to retire me, I want to retire from boxing.”