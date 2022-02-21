Aisam and partner Nedovyesov storm into ATP doubles final

LAHORE: Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Alexander Nedovyesov stormed into the final of ATP World Tennis Championship in Delrey Beach, USA on Saturday. They outplayed an all American pair of Alex Lawson and Robert Galloway in a thriller with a score of 6-3, 6-7, 10-4. At one point Aisam and partner were 6-3 and 5-4 up and serving the match point at 40-40 when Alexander missed a volley and were broken back. The American pair took full advantage of this good luck and went on to clinch second set in a tie break. However, in super tie break Aisam and partner totally dominated the court and won it 10-4. In final they will face a Dutch/El Salvador duo of Rojer Julien and Marcelo Arevalo. Earlier, in the quarterfinal too they defeated another American pair of Nicholas Monroe and Jackson Withrow.













