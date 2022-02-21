Parkha wins 1st Ghazala Ansari Golf Challenge Cup

LAHORE: Parkha Ijaz won the inaugural Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament which concluded at Lahore Gymkhana Club with the prize distribution ceremony held in the Durbar Hall of the Governor’s House here on Sunday. The prize distribution ceremony was held at the Governor’s House on the insistence of Punjab Governor’s wife, Mrs Perveen Sarwar, to demonstrate her personal support for Dr Asma Shami’s unique initiative of honouring the achievements of women golfing icons of yesteryears. Parkha, handicap 1, with a gross score of 227 over 54 holes, emerged the winner of the gross section in the category A (handicaps 0- 12). She was declared to be the best golfer of the tournament. Her s ister Rimsha Ijaz, who is also handicap 1, was the runner-up with a gross score of 231, while Iman Ali Shah got third position with a score of 244. In the category B (handicaps 13-24), Tehmina Ahmed won first gross, while Dr Rhubab Haider got second position and Tehmina Rashid was third. In the net section, Sherbano Hamdani won the first prize, while second net was awarded to Shabana Waheed and Hareem Tahir got third net. In the category C (handicaps 25-36), first gross was won by Fauzia Shahid while second gross went to Nighat Akram and third gross was won by Monazza Azhar. In the net section Mina Zainab was first, second was Tasleem Hussain and Shaheen Warraich was third. In the seniors match, first gross was won by Ayesha Hamid and first net was won by Farida Tausif. The most striking feature of this golf tournament was the ambience of Ghazala Ansari’s presence on all three days. While praising this concept in general and the golfing exploits of the legendary Ghazala Ansari in particular, the wife of Punjab Governor lavished well deserved praise on Dr Shami and her team for conceiving, planning, organising and executing this event in such a professional manner. A video clip about Ghazala Ansari’s achievements and a personal message from Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President of Pakistan, was shown at the prize distribution ceremony.













