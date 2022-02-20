SAPM inaugurates anti-begging squad

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi and DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal visited Main Bazaar of the city and inaugurated the special anti-begging squad.

A police spokesperson on Sunday said that special ladies police squad would be on duty to prevent thefts, robbery, deal with purse-snatching from women incidents in bazaars and crowded places.

The squad consisting of a sub-inspector and 10 lady constables which would patrol on foot in Tehsil Bazaar, Bhuddi Bazaar, Bano Bazaar, and other bazaars to crackdown on criminal women beggars. DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said the purpose of deploying lady police officials in bazaars was to prevent crime as well as to create a sense of security and self-confidence among women.

Later, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visited various markets and inquired about the problems of traders and visitors.