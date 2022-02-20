PM Khan’s upcoming Russia visit of great significance: Chinese Scholar

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming official visit to Russia is historic and of great strategic significance, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute said on Sunday.

“It is particularly noteworthy that with a gap of 23 years, Russia has invited the Pakistani leader to visit Moscow, which reflected PM Imran Khan’s high-stature and leadership qualities. Russian President Vladimir Putin has great respect to PM Imran Khan and now the voice of Pakistani leader is always acknowledged at the world level whether it is on regional or international issues, which enhances the dignity of Pakistani people and nation”, he said in a statement issued here.

Prof Cheng expounded in his analysis that the strategic significance of this visit is mainly reflected in the following three aspects: First, Pakistan’s international status has risen significantly, and the great personal charisma of PM Imran Khan has been highly recognized by the international community.

In recent years, Pakistan’s diplomacy, focusing on geo-economic strategy, has been very vigorous and successful with commitment to balanced relations among major powers in the world. Second, Russia and India have had close relations for decades, and Russia has always been the main source of weaponry for the Indian army.

As India approaches the United States, Russia increasingly attaches importance to developing cooperation with Pakistan in all fields, including defense and security. This is conducive to the balance of power in the South Asian subcontinent.

Third, in the new era, the relationship between China and Russia is “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” and the relationship between China and Pakistan is “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”. Therefore, the development of comprehensive cooperative relations between Pakistan and Russia is of global significance and conducive to world peace.

The development of mutually beneficial cooperative relations among Pakistan, China, and Russia is conducive to curbing the disturbance of external force and of the regional power on regional peace and stability, he concluded.