Brook’s brilliant ton helps Lahore Qalandars crush Islamabad United by 66 runs

LAHORE: Harry Brook hammered an unbeaten knock of 102 as Lahore Qalandars crushed Islamabad United by 66 runs in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) VII match at Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday night. With the win, Lahore consolidated their second spot on the PSL points table. Chasing a formidable target of 198, Islamabad could muster only 131 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted overs. Islamabad started positively in their chase of 198 and despite skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi sending both their openers back off successive deliveries in the third over, they finished the powerplay at 59 for 2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (20) and Mubasir Khan (06). It was Rashid Khan who applied brakes on the scoring rate, first by trapping Mohammad Wasim (12) lbw and then having Azam Khan (10) stumped. Zaman Khan also chipped in with a couple of wickets, and by the end of the 15th over, Islamabad were 106 for 6 and way behind the asking rate. Danish Aziz tried to fight with an unbeaten 30 off 26 balls but the task had become insurmountable. Eventually, Islamabad failed to reach home. They are currently fourth on the points table with eight points from nine games.

Earlier, Brook reached his hundred off just 48 balls — the second-fastest in the PSL — but what made his knock even more special was the circumstances in which he came out to bat. After opting to bat, Lahore were reeling at 12 for 3 in the third over as Faheem Ashraf first removed Phil Salt (02) and Kamran Ghulam (zero) in the second of the innings before running out Mohammad Hafeez (02) with a direct hit in the next over. Brook then joined hands with Fakhar Zaman as the pair revived the innings by adding 101 off just 63 balls for the fourth wicket. Brook was the aggressor of the two, reaching his half-century off 27 balls. In comparison, Fakhar took 39 balls for his 51. Fakhar fell soon after reaching the landmark but Brook kept batting in the same vein. He took Wasim for two fours and a six in the 15th over and then smashed Waqas Maqsood for three fours and a six in the 20-run penultimate over of the innings. It is pertinent to mention that Fakhar yesterday also became the only third cricketer to score 500 runs in a single edition of Pakistan Super League. Before him, Babar (Karachi Kings) and Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) had scored 500+ runs in a single edition of PSL – both last year, in PSL 6. Fakhar has now the 2nd most runs in a single edition of PSL – 521 and needs only 34 runs to break Babar’s record of most runs in a single edition of the tournament – 554.

Brief scores:

Lahore Qalandars 197 for 6 (Harry Brook 102 not out, Fakhar Zaman 51, Faheem Ashraf 3-28) beat Islamabad United 131 for 9 (Liam Dawson 31, Danish Aziz 30 not out, Rashid Khan 2-19, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-28) by 66 runs.

Today’s matches

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 02:30 pm (PST)

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 07:30 pm (PST)