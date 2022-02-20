Rohit Sharma named India Test captain

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma was on Saturday named India’s Test captain, one of the highest-pressure jobs in world sport, completing his takeover of the leadership across cricket formats after Virat Kohli’s exit. The 34-year-old will lead the side in the upcoming two Test series against Sri Lanka starting March 4, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma told reporters. “Rohit Sharma is the number one cricketer of our country,” he said. “King Kohli” quit as India’s Test captain in January having resigned from the T20 leadership last year and then been sacked as ODI skipper. Rohit, known as the “Hitman” for his big hundreds and six-hitting, this month led the team to a one-day series sweep over the West Indies.

He has led IPL side Mumbai Indians to a record five titles, and had already taken over the white-ball captaincy following Kohli’s surprise departure. Always a frontrunner to take over the Test duties, Rohit has been a regular member of the Test team since opening the batting for India in October 2019, when he hit twin centuries. The swashbuckling batsman, a white-ball star, has scored 3,047 runs including eight centuries in 43 Tests since making his debut in 2013. His attacking batting and penchant for big scores — he scored 177 on his Test debut and has a top score of 212 — make him a favourite with the fans.

Stopgap skipper?: Critics though highlight Rohit’s injury-prone career and the fact that he is 18 months older than Kohli, meaning he may prove to be a stopgap skipper before someone younger — such as Rishabh Pant — takes over. His ample physique also contrasts with lean fitness fanatic Kohli, but selection chairman Chetan dismissed concerns about the new captain. Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was named as Rohit’s Test deputy, putting him in contention to become the next skipper. Rohit is seen as less combative than his predecessor, who had frequent run-ins with opposing teams and umpires. Under Kohli, one of the best batsmen of his generation, India rose up the international rankings and shed their reputation for performing poorly away, winning two series in Australia.

The first Test against Sri Lanka at Mohali on March 4 is set to be his 100th game in the five-day format. He finished with 40 wins and 17 losses in 68 Tests as captain — by far the best percentage of any Indian skipper, well ahead of predecessor M.S. Dhoni.

Pujara, Rahane dropped for Sri Lanka Tests: Senior batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dropped from India’s Test team for the upcoming Sri Lanka series when the country’s cricket board named the squads on Saturday. Both Pujara and Rahane have struggled with the bat and were told to get back to India’s premier domestic red-ball competition — the Ranji Trophy tournament — to regain lost form. Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma also got the axe. Bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returns to the team alongside his spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been picked subject to getting fit ahead of the Test. Meanwhile Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be rested for the final T20 against the West Indies and the T20 series against Sri Lanka starting Thursday. Pace bowler Shardul Thakur will play the West Indies T20 on Sunday and will then be given a break for the entire Sri Lanka series. Left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav was recalled to the Test squad after making his way into the white-ball team. Rohit’s India whitewashed the West Indies in the one-day series 3-0 and have already clinched the T20s with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Test squad:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), K.S. Bharath, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt).

T20I squad:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, R. Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Avesh Khan.