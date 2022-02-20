Tour de France king Pogacar ‘motivated’ ahead of his UAE season-opener

DUBAI: Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar is in upbeat mood ahead of cycling’s first big race of the season which for his UAE Emirates Team is a home race, the UAE Tour. Still only 23, the Slovenian will be the star attraction as he leads out the world’s top 18 teams for the seven-day race on Sunday. He will also be the red-hot favourite due to the combination of two tough climb stages and a tricky 9km individual time-trial. Having triumphed across the peaks and plains of France, he starts his preparation for a third tilt at cycling’s greatest prize in the dust and desert. “The last few months went almost perfectly,” Pogacar of his build-up. Of course it was a small setback getting Covid, but luckily it didn’t disrupt my preparation too much. I’m feeling good,” he said.

He’ll need to be with several contenders for the overall leader’s red jersey such as Jumbo’s 2017 Giro champion Tom Dumoulin and Ineos Grenadier’s Adam Yates, winner of the title two years ago. “I’m really excited and motivated to get the season started,” Pogacar said. The race takes in the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, which projected a giant image of him after his major wins, and the site of the Dubai Expo. There are two climb stages up the same Jebel Hafeet mountain, one with a 20km ascent and the other with a 14km climb on the final day which will feature strongly in the struggle for the overall title. But there is also stage three’s 9km individual time-trial, where Ineos Grenadier Filippo Ganna could launch a dark horse bid for the title.

There is also a strong field of sprint talent on the roster as Mark Cavendish, Sam Bennett Dylan Groenewegen, Elia Viviani and others will go all in for the four sprint stages. Fernando Gaviria of home outfit UAE missed out after testing positive for Covid for the third time.

Stages

Stage 1 — Sunday, Feb 20

Sprint stage over 184km from Madinat Zayed to Madinat Zayed

Stage 2 — Monday, Feb 21

Sprint stage 176km from Hudayriyat Island to Abu Dhabi breakwater

Stage 3 — Tuesday, Feb 22

Individual time-trial over 9km around Ajman

Stage 4 — Wednesday, Feb 23

Climb stage over 181km from Fujairah Fort to Jebel Jais

Stage 5 — Thursday, Feb 24

Sprint stage over 182km from Ras Al Kaimah Corniche to Al Marjan Island

Stage 6 — Friday, Feb 25

Sprint stage over 180km starting and ending at the site of the Dubai 2022 Expo

Stage 7 — Saturday, Feb 26

Climb stage of 141km from Al Jahili Fort to Jebel Hafeet.