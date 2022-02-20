Rimsha leads Ghazala Ansari Golf Tournament

LAHORE: Rimsha Ijaz emerged as the leader on the second day of the Ghazala Ansari Women’s Golf Tournament at Lahore Gymkhana here on Saturday (today). In the Category A, Rimsha, who had played 78 on Friday, showed her class yesterday by playing one under par. With the help of 5 birdies, on holes 5, 8, 9, 10 and 16, she registered a score of 71. Her two days combined score of 149, placed her on top of the leader board. Her elder sister Parkha, who was in the lead on Friday with a score of 77, dropped to second position yesterday by carding a score of 74, which gave her a two days total of 151. In Category B (handicaps 13-24), Tehmina Ahmed, (handicap12) with a gross score of 84, emerged as the first day’s leader in both gross and net sections. She was closely followed by Tabassam Sharif and Dr Rhubab Haider (both handicap 14) who jointly stood at second position in both gross and net sections. However, in the net section they were also joined by Sherbano Hamdani (handicap 22) who too had carded a net score of 74. In Category C (handicaps 25-36), both Tasleem Hussain (handicap 33) and Fauzia Shahid (handicap 36) played gross 100. However, because of the differential in their handicaps while Tasleem was leading in the gross section, Fauzia was at the top in the net section. Mina Zainab (handicap 30) was at 3rd net with a score of 74 (gross 104). In the junior under-14 Category there were two separate sections. In one section, four girls opted to play 18 holes for the very first time in their brief golfing careers. Yasmeen Zaman emerged as the winner with a score of 109, with Shanzay second, Aleesa third and Areej at fourth position. In the other section, 11 junior girls competed over 9 holes. While Uzma Siddique won first position with a score of 48, Anabiya got 2nd position with 50 and Natalia obtained 3rd position with a score of 55. A special mention must be made here of seven-year old Syeda Noor Zahra Shah, who displayed remarkable dedication to compete in this section and carded a score of 73 over 9 holes.













