West Indies to tour Netherlands for first time

ST. JOHN’S: West Indies will tour the Netherlands for the first time later this year, with a three-game ODI series counting towards qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. The games will be played from May 31 to June 4 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, officials said. “We have been working closely with our colleagues at (Dutch cricket board) KNCB to put together this series immediately after the IPL and we are happy to now be able to announce the match schedule,” said Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave. “It’s going to be exciting to tour the Netherlands for the first time. It is a short tour, but we expect great entertainment during what promises to be a wonderful week of quality cricket for the fans in The Netherlands.”

Match schedule: May 31: 1st ODI, June 2: 2nd ODI, June 4: 3rd ODI.