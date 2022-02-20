Hadiqa has something to say on Dobara’s ratings

Hadiqa Kiani and Bilal Abbas Khan’s Dobara has been making waves on television for its unique story and fresh pairing. Dobara stars Hadiqa Kiani as a widow, who is free to live her life on her own terms after the death of her husband. The serial revolves around her struggles and the opposition she faces from both her family and society as she discovers herself, pursuing her aspirations and removing all restrictions imposed on her by her late husband.

Dobara has received acclaim from critics and audiences and has been praised for tackling many stereotypes on the screen, especially society’s reaction to women who choose to marry younger men. Both Hadiqa and Bilal Abbas’s performances have attracted appreciation.

In her latest post, Hadiqa Kiani has emphasised the need for unconventional stories on television highlighting the positive response Dobara has been receiving.

“I don’t really believe in ratings or applying a numerical value to art but what this 8.8 TRP number indicates to channels, writers and directors is that unconventional stories with an unconventional cast deserve to be told,” wrote Hadiqa. “Grateful that we had the chance to make this happen with our truly amazing team.” Dobara features Maheen Siddiqui and Usama Khan as Hadiqa’s children, Sakina Samo as her sister-in-law and Nabeel Zuberi as her son-in-law. Shabbir Jan, Zoya Nasir and Angeline Malik are part of the cast as well.

Dobara is Hadiqa’s second drama. She made her acting debut with Raqeeb Se in 2021.