Aamir Liaquat takes a jibe at Ahmad Ali Butt

Aamir Liaquat Hussain has shared a video message for Ahmad Ali Butt after being offended by Ahmad’s Instagram post.

Aamir Liaquat is one of the biggest newsmakers of this month. The PTI MNA made it to top news with his third marriage to 18-year-old Dania Shah on February 10 and the couple has since been sharing intimate videos on Instagram.

Recently, Ahmad Ali Butt shared a post on “bedroom privacy” which Aamir took to be directed at him despite neither being named nor tagged.

“When you post something from the privacy of your bedroom, just remember you invited the whole world in,” reads Ahmad’s post. “So don’t complain after, if they don’t leave.”

In his latest video, Aamir has, however, tagged Ahmad and said it is “for all the jealous people”.

“Apnay dimagh ka password dena, aqal install karni hai,” Aamir says in the video