How much do Deepika, Katrina, Alia Bhatt and Kareena charge per film?

Bollywood is touted to be among the biggest film industries of the world with multiple actors more often than not finding a place in the list of highest earning influential personalities.

Ample has been spoken about time and again around the hike in their acting fees. Talking to various sources from the industry, we have compiled a list of what the leading actresses of Hindi Film Industry charge to act in a feature film in today’s time. It’s based on data compiled from multiple industry sources.

In today’s time, the two ladies leading from the front as far as acting fees are concerned are Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. While their fees vary from film to film based on genre and other factors, our sources confirmed that the two actresses charge in the range of Rs 15 crore to be a part of a feature film. Deepika Padukone fetched Rs 15 crore to be a part of both Pathan and Gehraiyaan, Alia Bhatt fetched Rs 15 crore for Darlings. However, the actress decided to cut short her fees to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic, Gangubai as also the Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Deepika and Alia have over a period of time proved their star power with the ability to carry films on their shoulders. Deepika on the other hand has also got backend share from the profits of Gehraiyaan, a pattern which shall continue for some of the films spearheaded by her going forward.

The second on the list is a tie between Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor, the two actresses, who continue to be among the biggest in today’s time having spent 17 and 20 years respectively in the industry. In terms of longevity and relevance, they have already surpassed many greats and their demand in the market is a testimony of their reach in the audience. Katrina Kaif fetched near about Rs 12 crore for Jee Le Zara, whereas Kareena Kapoor came on board director Sujoy Ghosh’s yet untitled thriller for a sum of Rs 12 crore. Next in line are Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. Both of them have slowed down on their work front in Bollywood, however, they fetched big bucks for the last film they signed on for. Priyanka Chopra has got in the range of Rs 10 crore for Jee Le Zara, whereas had signed Sky Is Pink for Rs 8 crore. Anushka on the other hand fetched Rs 8 crore for her soon to release Netflix original.

Most of the actresses in Bollywood have adopted an upfront fees model and Shraddha Kapoor is no different. The actress charged Rs 7 crore to be a part of Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor. Taapsee Pannu got Rs 5 crore for Loop Lapeta, whereas Vidya Balan has been a constant at Rs 4 crore for all her films over the last few years. Kriti Sanon bagged Ganapath for a sum of Rs 4 crore, with Kiara Advani getting on the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo for Rs 2.50 crore. Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani are stable at Rs 2.50 and 2.00 crore per film, whereas Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are twinning even here at a market value of Rs 2 crore each. Ananya Panday on the other hand is in the vicinity of Rs 1.50 crore.