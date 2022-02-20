Dia shares her chai platter from recent vacation

As a country obsessed with the ‘Chai-Pakora’ culture, it is only natural that our movie stars too, celebrate this evening ritual.

It is almost inevitable that we will start craving something spicy-crunchy and delicious as soon as the clock hits 5 in the evening and the same goes for Dia Mirza. Dia, along with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, had gone for a vacation recently and has shared how she is missing her scrumptious chai platters from the mountains. She recently posted a ‘throwback’ picture on Instagram story – some delicious snacks along with two steaming hot cups of tea are placed on the table overlooking the mountains. Dreamy, isn’t it?

In the picture, we could spot a plateful of cheesy and loaded toasts, samosas served with chutney, some more fried snacks and a tiny bowl full of veggies and cheese. If this isn’t the best chai platter while on a vacation, we don’t know what is! Well, the chai chronicles do not stop here. Dia had also recently shared a post about her evening tea that she enjoyed while basking in the golden sunset of the mountains. We can see Dia sipping on her chai while some snacks wait in front of her. She captioned the post “Mountains are calling… Also, it’s chai time!” and used tags like “#SunsetKeDiVane”.

Dia often gives us fun and interesting glimpses from her vacation like these. On her recent trip to Lucknow for instance, we saw Dia get on the other side of the table. Dia was seen helping make a plateful of delicious and rich Kadha Prasad, which she enjoyed later too. For the unversed, Kadha Prasad is a rich dessert made in ghee and offered to all who visit and pray in a Gurudwara.

Dia has her chai priorities set and we love her for that. Do you take your evening tea as seriously as Dia Mirza does?