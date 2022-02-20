Jo hamaari duniya hoti hai hum: YASRA

Actor Yasra Rizvi posted a picture on the social media application and wrote a thought-provoking message for the netizens.

The Dunk star, in her post, wrote that we all live in a single world but we all make one for our own as well which is driven by our needs and goals.

“Hum sab aik hi duniya mein rehte zaroor hain lekin hum sab ki duniya aik nahi hai aur jo hamaari duniya hoti hai hum waise hi ho jaate hain,” she wrote on Instagram. “Hamaari soch .. rawaiyye .. goals .. actions .. sab waheen se drive hota hai.” .

“Meri bhi aik apni duniya hai jo maine bohat mehnat se banaayi hai kyunke yeh mumkin hai ke poori na sahi kam az kam apni duniya ko apne khayalaat aur nazariyaat ke hisaab se taameer kiya jaaye chaahe iske liye buland o baala imaaraton ko mismaar kerna parre ya mehez halki phulki renovation se kaam ho jaaye .. lekin mumkin hai .. aur yeh mumkin aik mazboot iraade ke liye kaafi hai!”

Yasra Rizvi has a big fan base on social media with millions of Instagram followers. She uploads family photos and behind the scenes of her projects. The celebrity is also best known for her work in Kaash Aisa Ho and Aangan along with film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani as well.

She tied the knot with Abdul Hadi back in 2016. They were blessed with baby boy Ibn e Adam in May last year.