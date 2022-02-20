Iqra Aziz posts realistic selfie and talks about embracing flaws

Actress Iqra Aziz has posted a picture on her Instagram handle in which the Pakistani star can be seen with no makeup on her fresh face and this has encouraged Iqra to talk about the importance of embracing flaws.

In the latest update posted by Iqra, she can be seen situated inside a car while the diva has decided to put on a blue top. However, the courageous or more likely confident celebrity has emerged on the internet with her face completely devoid of any makeup.

If you are one of Iqra Aziz’s diehard fans, you might already know that the actress has a very confident nature and she is mostly seen posting makeup-free pictures, basically, Iqra likes to post realistic filter-less snaps of herself, in an attempt to encourage people to love themselves, no matter the consequences.

In the caption of her post, Iqra has reflected upon the healthy habit of accepting or more likely celebrating every aspect of your existence, including your imperfections.

Here’s the caption: “Can’t wait to meet HIM??

P.S. embrace those dark circles, let your skin breathe, take a break and look at yourself Mama, YOU’RE DOING A GREAT JOB AND YOU’RE IRREPLACEABLE.”