Opp politics not based on ideology, principles

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday the opposition had proved that their politics was not based on any principle or ideology as opposition leaders had no interest in resolving peoples’ problems.

In a statement, he said the people were fully aware of these elements which destroyed the economy in their regimes. He said rejected elements were confused to see the country moving towards the right direction. He said that politics of propaganda was the old tactic of the opposition and the opponents were only busy in doing political points scoring.

Usman Buzdar said that opposition’s leaders should remember that suffering humanity can’t be served by chanting hollow slogans. He said the people were fed up of the negative political gimmickry of these politicians. The opposition parties had shown irresponsible behavior even in extraordinary circumstances, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned including the police and administration to strictly implement the ban on kite-flying in the province.

He warned that kite-flying and any violation of the ban would not be tolerated. He said that wherever an incident of kite-flying would take place, the police and administration concerned would be held responsible.

The CM expressed indignation over the incidents of kite-flying in some cities and said that safeguarding the lives of people was a collective responsibility. He asked police and the administration to take more effective measures to stop kite-flying.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar today visited international Dubai Expo and went to the pavilions of UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and expressed keen interest in these pavilions. Usman Buzdar mingled with People and children while visiting Pakistani pavilion. The people and children present at Pakistani pavilion took selfies with the Chief Minister. Usman Buzdar said that the Dubai Expo will promote investment and trade activities. There are bilateral relations between Pakistan and UAE and UAE always stand beside Pakistan in difficult time. Investors from UAE are making investment in different sectors in Pakistan especially in Punjab. We invite our brothers to make more investment in Punjab, Usman Buzdar concluded.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar has congratulated the newly elected president of Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum and other office bearers. The Chief Minister in his felicitation message expressed well wishes and hoped that the newly elected body will utilize all their energies for resolving the problems of the journalist community. He said that the newly elected body will play their due role for resolving the issues faced by journalists and for their welfare.