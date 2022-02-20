Sending unsolicited ‘good morning’ texts to unacquainted women fall under harassment

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH) Kashmala Tariq on Saturday said that sending “greetings or good morning” texts to unacquainted women fall under harassment. “Touching, sending Salam (greetings) or good morning texts and staring at an unacquainted woman is harassment,” said Tariq while speaking at the Dow University for Health and Sciences in Karachi. FOSPAH told the students that even whistling at a bus stop in the presence of women is also a form of harassment. Tariq is also of the view that in harassment cases both parties should be heard “face-to-face”. She added that she has heard over 4,000 harassment cases and found that 99% of the women were speaking the truth. The FOSPAH shared that there is a chance that the workplace harassment law could be misused but clarified that this has not been happening. “Women have the right to inherit property in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. However, no legislation has been enacted in Sindh and Balochistan [over the issue],” she added.













