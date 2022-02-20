PM invites Austrian Chancellor to visit Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he had extended an invitation to Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer to visit Pakistan.

On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister posted, “I invited him to visit Pakistan and look forward to receiving him here. Our first concern is how to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. We would also like to collaborate on developing northern areas tourism and furthering tech (technical) collab (collaboration) on model of Pak-Austria Fachhochshule IAST.”

In the related tweet, Karl Nehammer said that he had received a good call with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. They discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the need to stabilize the country, in particular by providing humanitarian aid, the Austrian Chancellor added.

“I’ve just had a good call with PM Imran Khan, PTI of Pakistan. We discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the need to stabilize the country, in particular by providing humanitarian aid. We also took stock of our good bilateral relations and discussed our economic cooperation,” the Australian Chancellor posted in a tweet.