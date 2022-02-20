2,700 people held over kite-flying, aerial firing

In the first seven weeks of the year 2022, a total of 2,600 cases were registered against kite-flyers and those indulging in jubilant firing, and 2,700 people were arrested, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab police. Also, 187,117 kites and 4,874 strings were recovered from the kite-flyers and kite sellers.

The spokesperson said that 1,681 cases were registered against kite-flyers and 1,792 persons were arrested, and 643 cases were registered and 601 accused were arrested over firing into the air in Lahore.

The spokesman said that 323 people were arrested in the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi over kite-flying and jubilant firing. More than 1,000 cases of kite-flying and jubilant firing were registered in Rawalpindi region and 1,120 people were arrested. The police recovered 107,185 kites and 1,979 string rolls from the arrested persons.

In Lahore, 265 cases over kite-flying were registered, 268 persons were arrested in the last 24 hours, 1,940 kites, 307 string rolls were recovered. Also, 271 cases of jubilant firing were registered and 262 persons were arrested. In Gujranwala region, 272 cases of kite flying were registered, 301 persons arrested, 41,636 kites, 1,348 string rolls were recovered, while 109 cases of firing into the air were registered and 99 persons arrested.

In Sargodha region, 17 cases of kite-flying were registered, 17 persons were arrested, 2,315 kites, 155 string rolls were recovered while 61 cases of jubilant firing were registered and 37 persons arrested. In Faisalabad region, 294 cases of kite-flying were registered, 8,145 kites , 255 string rolls were seized and 294 persons were arrested.