Promotion of interfaith harmony stressed

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, said on Saturday that maintenance and promotion of inter-faith harmony and tolerance in society was essential to avoid untoward incidents like Sialkot and Mian Channu. He expressed these views while addressing a Paigham-e-Pakistan conference organized by Shaoor Tariqiati organization and civil society forum under the umbrella of social welfare & Bait-ul-Maal department Punjab at government Boys Muslim high school here.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to make the country a welfare state on pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina wherein every citizen enjoy equal rights. He said that the tragic incdients of Sialkot and Mian Channu were due to intolerance among people. He hailed Punjab government for organizing such events at various schools across the province for promotion of inter-faith harmony and peace in the society.

He said that our forefathers under the leadership of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rendered countless sacrifices for achieving the homeland.

He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah had obtained the separate country so that people from all religions could spend their lives according per their religion freely. Mr Dogar said that everyone should respect others and create tolerance to listen and bear the others point of view with patience.

SAPM further said that the country was heading forward on way to progress and prosperity in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan despite various challenges and added that the incumbent government would overcome all challenges soon.

He urged the students to adopt the culture of tolerance and play their role for promotion of peace in the society. Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Akhlaq Ahmad appreciated social welfare department for conducting the event. He urged the students to promote tolerance at school level and spread this message within the family and society. On this occasion, principal Muslim High School, Rana Muhammad Aslam, Shahid Mahmood Ansari and others also spoke.The students performed tableau and national songs.