Rescue 1122 pride of Pakistan: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was strengthening the emergency services by expanding it to all tehsils of the province. He said this while addressing the graduation ceremony of 298 Emergency Medical Technicians, including 25 instructors trained for emergency service in tehsils, held at the Emergency Services Academy (ESA) here.

The cadets of the 37th Basic Rescue Course, including 15 female cadets, took part in the passing-out parade on the completion of their training. Dr Faisal congratulated the passing out rescuers and said the Emergency Services Academy was providing training to other provinces and rescuers trained from the Academy were serving humanity in their respective provinces. Dr Faisal also appreciated efforts of Rescue 1122 Punjab on rescuing over 10 million victims of emergencies in Punjab and getting the United Nations INSARAG certificate. He also appreciated the entire management under the leadership of DG Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer for providing professional training to rescuers. “The Rescue 1122” has become a source of pride for Pakistan,”he added.On this occasion, DG Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer took an oath from 298 passed-out rescuers. Highlighting the performance of Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122 had so far rescued over 10 million victims of emergencies since its inception. The fire rescue service had also responded to over 177,000 emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs 530 billion with professional firefighting on the modern lines. The Emergency Services Academy had trained over 22,000 rescuers in provinces since its inception. Earlier, the passed-out cadets displayed their professional skills of emergency during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, rescue from confined spaces and from height. At the end, Dr Faisal Sultan with Dr Rizwan Naseer gave away shields and certificates to officials for showing the best performance.