LHC CJ performs ground-breaking of judges residences

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Saturday performed ground-breaking of new residences for additional sessions and civil judges here at new judicial complex. The new residences will be completed with a cost of Rs 260 millions, within period of two years, said XEN Building Haider Ali during briefing given to LHC CJ Ameer Bhatti. He informed that residences were being constructed as per modern requirements. The chief justice, however, directed some changes in design in order to convert the houses into ideal residences. He stated that the judges would perform their duties in amicable way amid limited resources. Justice Ameer Bhatti also instructed for maximum plantation to promote neat and clean environment in the area. On this occasion, Senior Judge Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi, LHC Registrar Irfan Saeed and many others were also present.













