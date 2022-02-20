KP IGP listens to problems of people

Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazam Jan Ansari Thursday attended an online katchery and directly responded to complaints of the people in Radio KP 92.4 Abbottabad. Speaking on the occasion, he assured timely action on the complaints filed by people. He said that performance and behaviour of police is directly related to cooperation and support of masses. He said that time demands that we should change our behaviour and work in liaison to clear society of those menaces that are negatively impacting our social norms. He said that police would further improve its performance and serve people in a dedicated and polite manner. Regional Police Officer Hazara, Mir Wais Niaz, DPOs of Abbottabad, Manshera and Haripur were also present on the occasion.













