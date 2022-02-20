Faisalabad master plan forwarded for approval

The Faisalabad master plan 2021-41 has been forwarded to next forumfor its approval and implantation for planned development of this metropolis. In this connection, a special meeting was held here on Saturday in which State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Provincial Minister for Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Provincial Minister for CM Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, MPAs Ch. Ali Aktar, Shakeel Shahid and Waris Aziz participated and expressed satisfaction on master plan.Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain briefed the meeting about important points of the draft of 20-year master plan. He said that workable suggestions of the parliamentarians would be included in this plan and it would be submitted to the Punjab government for its final approval.













