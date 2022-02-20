Niazi calls for world intervention to help Kashmiris in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi while voicing his deep concern over the constant ban on Friday – Jumma prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in occupied Srinagar has urged the global community to play its much-needed role in restoring Kashmiris’ fundamental political and religious rights. Terming it as an atrocious assault on the religious rights of the Kashmir masses the AJK PM said in a statement on Saturday that persisting ban on the Jumma prayers was the obvious manifestation of a crooked Hindutva mindset that seeks to impose its communal agenda in Kashmir.

He said that besides minority communities settled in India, the people of Kashmir have been the worst victims of this creeping communalism within the rank and file of the RSS influenced regime. Describing Srinagar’s grand mosque as a religious and spiritual epicenter, he said that the grand mosque has been a monument of resistance for Kashmiris from where they have been advocating their religious and political rights for centuries.

He regrettably noted that Kashmiris Muslims were being deprived of their basic right to worship in their own homeland. “Imagine how Hindus will feel if they are not allowed to visit temples”, he said.

About the prevailing political and human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that IIOJK has been turned into a military garrison where all basic rights of Kashmiris have been taken away. He called on the international community to take effective cognizance of the fast-deteriorating situation in the IIOJK and force India to restore fundamental rights of Kashmiris, including their right to worship in an environment free from coercion and intimidation. Meanwhile, the PM AJK urged the Kashmiri masses to attend the all party Kashmir Rally that is scheduled to be held on February 24 in Islamabad. He said that the all party Kashmir rally would be a historic gathering which would send a strong message to India to stop atrocities on Kashmiris and give them the right to self-determination. Integrated plan afoot to put AJK on path of speedy progress Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Saturday said that concerted efforts were being made to set up a comprehensive mechanism to ensure speedy progress and prosperity all across the liberated territory.

The AJK PM expressed these views while talking to cabinet ministers Azhar Sadiq, Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai and members of other delegations who called on him in the federal metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion the PM said that a number of development schemes have been launched in different parts of the state. “Tenders regarding the construction of 20-kilometer roads in 33 constituencies have already been issued”, he said adding that 825 km long link-roads connecting different areas to main highways were being constructed in all districts of Azad Kashmir to provide quality and better transportation facilities to the masses. In view of the larger benefits of the people of AJK, the PM said that scope of all schemes launched by the federal government have been extended to Azad Kashmir.

He said that the recently approved Rs. 520 billion Kashmir development package was in the final phase of implementation. The package he said would usher a new era of economic prosperity and development in the region. He said that a number of mega development projects have been under progress. Lohar Tunnel project, he said, was in the final stage of approval, whereas Shunthar Tunnel project which connects AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan was also underway and work on the project would start soon. “PC1 of Kahuri Kamsar Tunnel, Lepa Tunnel, Settlement of post1989 migrants from Indian occupied Kashmir, and Tourism Corridor mega projects have been prepared and sent to the Federal Government for final approval”, the PM said.

Commenting on the prevailing political environment in the country, he said, the PTI on the basis of its performance will also win the upcoming elections. The people of Pakistan, he said, have rejected the opposition parties. He said that the common man of the country stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the conspiracies being hatched against him will doomed to fail. “PTI will win a historic victory for the second time in the 2023 elections”, he said.