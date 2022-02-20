Begum Alvi attends interactive dialogue session with disabled

First Lady Samina Alvi Friday said all out efforts were being made for establishing an inclusiveness society to bring differently abled persons to mainstream. She was speaking at an interactive dialogue session with persons with disabilities (PWDs) organized by Sindh Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) in collaboration with World Health Organization here at a local hotel.

The first lady apprised the participants of the session that federal government was working on assessment of all 13 types of disabilities recognized by the WHO. Samina Alvi emphasized upon the quarters concerned to utilize human resources of scouts for issuance of disability certificates to PWDs at their door steps.

She said there was a quota for people with disabilities in government jobs, however, she added that unfortunately they could not get jobs due to lack of skills. For which, the first lady said establishment of training centers was also on cards. Besides, the compilation of data of PWDs was also under consideration, said Samina Alvi. Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Director General, Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority (SPDPA), DG NAVTTC, WHO Country Head, officials of NADRA and persons with different disabilities attended the session.