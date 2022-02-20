IIRMR hailed for helping Pakistani youth understand Chinese spirit

Acting Chinese Consul General Lahore Peng Zhengwu said that Chinese Consulate Lahore is diversifying cooperation with Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) to find new avenues of Pak-China relations. He expressed these views on the online conclusion ceremony of Digital Poster Competition held under the auspices of the IIRMR, Chinese Consulate Lahore and China Media Group (CMG) Urdu Service. He praised the IIRMR for the conduction of “Digital Poster Competition” as it helped in engaging Pakistani youth to feel Chinese spirit and essence of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. “Our cooperation and partnership with IIRMR is going a long way to achieve Sino-Pak ambitions rooted in the sense of Together for a Shared Future,” he added

He wished best of luck to all winners and applauded their ingenuity and digital mastery to pitch their insight on Beijing Winter Olympics because The Beijing Winter Olympic Games has created a new chapter in the history of international sports, and undoubtedly, the Games made a greater contributions to the Olympic movement and to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. Chinese embassy political section head Ms Bao Zhong lauded the efforts of the IIRMRand said that with developed and developing countries, grappling to meet the climate targets and the sustainable development goals amidst the perilous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, China seized an opportunity to inspire the world by conducting Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 that promoted unity, peace and shared prosperity. She gave big shout-out to winners and all participants. She hoped that IIRMR would continue to conduct such productive events for fostering China-Pakistan friendliness.

On the successful conduction of Digital Poster Competition CMG Urdu Service Head Zhao Qiao (Ms Mehwvish) desired to keep partnering with Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) to continue cozy up relations between China and Pakistan. With an effective people-centered development approach, the Chinese government has forged ahead in organizing Beijing Winter Olympics as a catalyst to stimulate interest in the Winter Games which in turn increased the number of participants for winter sports in the country – bringing together people from diverse cultures and promoting peace and unity.

“This set goals have been realized perfectly in the Winter Olympics 2022 as China implemented germane measures and constructed high-quality infrastructure which played its role in attaining sustainable solutions, diminishing inequality, generating new job opportunities, protecting the environment, fostering inclusive economic growth and eliminating poverty in the country,”she added.