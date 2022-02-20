PTI needs a new narrative

Surely it’s a little surprising that almost four years in government haven’t changed PTI’s narrative at all. For, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in Mandi Bahauddin the other day, which kicked off his mass contact campaign, could well have been his speech before the last general election, or the one before it. He said that same things, betrayed the same frustration, and made the same claims that he did when he was in opposition. And it seemed that it was lost only on him and his party that they had the opportunity to do a little about some of those problems, at least, but they drew a blank instead. Why else would they be saying the same things?

More seriously, why are they expecting the same response? The way he spoke about previous leaders and their alleged corruption gave the impression that PTI’s think tank has chosen to disregard, as part of their campaign strategy, the fact that nothing has been proved against them. And it’s not that the government did not try. Most senior opposition leaders have been harassed, arrested, vilified in the media, and needlessly kept in custody throughout this electoral cycle. And the result has left some egg on PTI’s face.

Yet PTI is posturing as if it is still itching to rise to power so it can catch all the “thieves and dacoits” and teach them a lesson. That its senior leaders still think it’s a good idea to make promises about “returning looted wealth”, etc, shows a divorce from reality that might not work too well with the people. Their main problems are high prices and low employment, but the government just brushes them aside as partly the previous government’s fault and partly because of high international commodity prices.

PTI needs to change its main narrative. People will be more impressed by ideas that will address their immediate concerns than something that goes on like a broken record. *