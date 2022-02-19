Notices issued to 20 hotels, 25 factories over pollution

FAISALABAD: The Environment Protection Department has issued notices to 20 marriage halls/ hotels and 25 marble factories for polluting environment in various parts of Faisalabad.

Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas Kamoka said on Saturday that departmental teams conducted surprise checking in the district and found these halls and factories polluting the environment.

Therefore, notices have been issued to the owners and their cases would be forwarded to the tribunal for further action, he added.