CM orders implementation of kite-flying ban

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned including the police and administration to strictly implement the ban on kite-flying in the province.

He warned that kite-flying and any violation of the ban would not be tolerated. He said that wherever an incident of kite-flying would take place, the police and administration concerned would be held responsible.

The CM expressed indignation over the incidents of kite-flying in some cities and said that safeguarding the lives of people was a collective responsibility. He asked police and the administration to take more effective measures to stop kite-flying.