Opposition’s politics not based on any principle, ideology: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday the opposition had proved that their politics was not based on any principle or ideology as opposition leaders had no interest in resolving peoples’ problems. In a statement, he said the people were fully aware of these elements which destroyed the economy in their regimes. He said rejected elements were confused to see the country moving towards the right direction.

He said that politics of propaganda was the old tactic of the opposition and the opponents were only busy in doing political points scoring. Usman Buzdar said that opposition’s leaders should remember that suffering humanity can’t be served by chanting hollow slogans. He said the people were fed up of the negative political gimmickry of these politicians. The opposition parties had shown irresponsible behavior even in extraordinary circumstances, he added.