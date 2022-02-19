Police recover two bodies

NOWSHERA: Misri Banda police here Sunday recovered two dead bodies from under a Nullah bridge here and sent them to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem. Talking to APP, SHO Misri banda Ali Akbar said that the police was rushed to the spot after receiving information about the presence of two suspected bags near a bridge connecting village Mian Isaa. Both the bodies were killed by unknown miscreants and threw them under the bridge. Police has registered a case and further investigation was in progress.













