IU vs LQ: Rashid Khan all set to play match last match today

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan will leave for his national side today and won’t be available for Lahore Qalandars in the end of the tournament.

The team’s representative affirmed that Khan will play his last match in the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition today.

Khan has been thrilling for the Shaheen Shah Afridi-side Qalandars in the PSL 2022, taking 11 wickets in eight matches.

The cricketer will leave the Qalandars’ PSL halfway to join his national team for the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.

He will fly out after the match against Islamabad United.

In the meantime, Fawad Ahmed has been supported as a substitute for Rashid Khan by the PSL Technical Committee.

Lahore Qalandars will challenge Islamabad United under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium this evening at 07:30pm.