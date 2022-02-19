Chairman PEMRA directs to take action against transmission of immoral content, illegal channels

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Saturday directed the Regional Director Multan to take strict action against the transmission of immoral content, illegal channels especially Indian channels in accordance with the law.

The Chairman PEMRA issued these directions while visiting the PEMRA Regional Office Multan, said a press release issued here. Faqir Afzal Masoom, Regional Director Multan, apprised the Chairman PEMRA about the operations being carried out against cable TV channels and immoral content in Multan region and confiscation of equipment of illegal FM radio station in Dera Ghazi Khan.

During the briefing, the Regional Director Multan said that the teams of the Regional Office were checking the cable networks operating in different cities and villages of Multan region on a daily basis and seizing the equipment used to show illegal channels.

Furthermore, it was being suggested that in case of any illegal activity, PEMRA would be empowered to take strict action and in case of violation, the agency would not only register an FIR against the licensees but also issue of the license would also be revoked.

The Chairman PEMRA directed the officers and staff to stop the transmission of channels and content from the internet and take stern action against the violators. The Chairman was accompanied by Director General (Operations Distribution) Javed Iqbal and Director General (Operations Broadcast Media/Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Tahir.